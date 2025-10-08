Previous
Long tailed tit by rosiekind
Photo 5029

Long tailed tit

I love these little birds who visit my garden. This are always welcome in my garden.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
