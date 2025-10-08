Sign up
Previous
Photo 5029
Long tailed tit
I love these little birds who visit my garden. This are always welcome in my garden.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
long-tailed-tit
