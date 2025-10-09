Sign up
Previous
Photo 5030
One of my favourite little birds
I love robins but I don't seem to see many of them in my garden at the moment which is a shame. I saw this one up at RSPB Sandy the other day.
Thank you for getting yesterday's long tailed tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
rspb-sandy
