One of my favourite little birds by rosiekind
One of my favourite little birds

I love robins but I don't seem to see many of them in my garden at the moment which is a shame. I saw this one up at RSPB Sandy the other day.

Thank you for getting yesterday's long tailed tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th October 2025

Rosie Kind

rosiekind
