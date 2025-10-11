Sign up
Previous
Photo 5031
On his own today
It's unusual to see this greenfinch on his own as he's usually with his mates but it was lovely to see him anyway.
Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11428
photos
141
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th October 2025 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinch
