On his own today by rosiekind
Photo 5031

On his own today

It's unusual to see this greenfinch on his own as he's usually with his mates but it was lovely to see him anyway.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever.
