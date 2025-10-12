Sign up
Previous
Photo 5032
What a naughty boy
Squizzer was climbing up this pole to reach the bird feeders - especially the one containing nuts. Why he has to do this I do not know as he has his own nut box. Naughty little boy!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th October 2025 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
