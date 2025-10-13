Previous
Hoopoe by rosiekind
Hoopoe

Another one from memories in Amazon photos. It's a good job I save my photos there as I wouldn't have anything to post. It's been so quiet in the garden and I think it's because there are lots of berries in the hedgerows. Harry hedgehog still keeps visiting every night for his supper which I'm really pleased about.

I didn't realise that it was so long since we had the hoopoe in the village and people came from all over the country to see this lovely bird who is not native to England.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
gloria jones
Wow...Super capture of this cool looking bird...
October 13th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Fabulous to have seen and photographed a Hoopoe fav!
October 13th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy
Great shot.
October 13th, 2025  
