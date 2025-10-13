Hoopoe

Another one from memories in Amazon photos. It's a good job I save my photos there as I wouldn't have anything to post. It's been so quiet in the garden and I think it's because there are lots of berries in the hedgerows. Harry hedgehog still keeps visiting every night for his supper which I'm really pleased about.



I didn't realise that it was so long since we had the hoopoe in the village and people came from all over the country to see this lovely bird who is not native to England.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.