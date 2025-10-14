Sign up
Previous
Photo 5034
Flying high
I’m not sure what type of plane this is but it flew over our house a few weeks ago. Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday’s photo on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th August 2025 1:15pm
Tags
village
,
plane
