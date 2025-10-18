Previous
Squirrel nutkins- by rosiekind
Squirrel nutkins-

Well actually it's Squizzer but this photo came up in Amazon photos so I thought I would post it today. I actually took it in 2014.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th October 2025

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
