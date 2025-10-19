Previous
Dunnock by rosiekind
Photo 5038

Dunnock

Another one from Amazon memories as the weather is rubbish again today. Rain, rain go away!

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1380% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact