Previous
Photo 5038
Dunnock
Another one from Amazon memories as the weather is rubbish again today. Rain, rain go away!
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Rosie Kind
