Previous
Photo 5039
Wings outstretched
This is another one from Amazon photos as its been raining yet again today. I like the way I caught the wings and hope you do too..
Thank you for getting yesterday's dunnock on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
garden
collared-dove
gloria jones
ace
Great timing and capture
October 20th, 2025
