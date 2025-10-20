Previous
Wings outstretched by rosiekind
Photo 5039

Wings outstretched

This is another one from Amazon photos as its been raining yet again today. I like the way I caught the wings and hope you do too..

Thank you for getting yesterday's dunnock on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1380% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great timing and capture
October 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact