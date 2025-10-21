Previous
Two is company three is a crowd by rosiekind
Two is company three is a crowd

I have never seen the long tailed tits on this feeder before as they usually feed from the ones just outside my kitchen window so I was pleased to get a few shots.

Thank you for getting my collared dove on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
