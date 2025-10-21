Sign up
Previous
Photo 5040
Two is company three is a crowd
I have never seen the long tailed tits on this feeder before as they usually feed from the ones just outside my kitchen window so I was pleased to get a few shots.
Thank you for getting my collared dove on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st October 2025 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinch
,
long-tailed-tits
