Previous
Photo 5042
Dahlia
This is one of the dahlias growing in my garden and I am always pleased to see it flower each year.
Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
photos
followers
following
Views
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
1st October 2025 4:12pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
