Photo 5043
Naughty Squzzer
He's been up to no good again! Trying to get at the bird food and I can't help but love him though! He's such a naughty boy when he has a box full of nuts for himself.
Thank you for getting yesterday's dahlia on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
3
1
365
NIKON D500
11th October 2025 1:51pm
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
Corinne C
ace
So cute
October 24th, 2025
