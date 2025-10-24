Previous
Naughty Squzzer by rosiekind
Photo 5043

Naughty Squzzer

He's been up to no good again! Trying to get at the bird food and I can't help but love him though! He's such a naughty boy when he has a box full of nuts for himself.

Thank you for getting yesterday's dahlia on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So cute
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact