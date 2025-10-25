Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5044
A pair of finches
On the left is a goldfinch and on the right is a greenfinch. It was nice to see them eating together.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11442
photos
141
followers
47
following
1381% complete
View this month »
5037
5038
5039
5040
5041
5042
5043
5044
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th October 2025 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
goldfinch
,
greenfinch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close