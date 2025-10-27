Previous
Stonechat- by rosiekind
Stonechat-

Another one from Amazon photos as I have had a busy day and this afternoon I have been to a funeral of a friend who lived in the village. He had heart disease bless him.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Rosie Kind

