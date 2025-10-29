Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5047
Mr Magpie
He often visits our garden so I thought I would take a sneaky picture of him through the kitchen window.
Thank you for getting yesterday's hoopoe on PP and for your kind thoughts about the loss of friends in our life. It is always very much appreciated.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11445
photos
141
followers
47
following
1382% complete
View this month »
5040
5041
5042
5043
5044
5045
5046
5047
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th October 2025 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
magpie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close