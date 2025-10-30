Sign up
Photo 5048
Swan and cygnets
I saw these lovely swans when I went to see my friend who lives in Newton Leys which is a suburb of Milton Keynes.
I can't believe that another of our friends died yesterday. It will mean another funeral to go to. Whatever is happening to everyone?!
Thank you for getting yesterday's magpie on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11446
photos
141
followers
47
following
1383% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
30th October 2025 1:34pm
Tags
swans
,
cygnets
,
newton-leys
