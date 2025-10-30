Previous
Swan and cygnets by rosiekind
Photo 5048

Swan and cygnets

I saw these lovely swans when I went to see my friend who lives in Newton Leys which is a suburb of Milton Keynes.

I can't believe that another of our friends died yesterday. It will mean another funeral to go to. Whatever is happening to everyone?!

Thank you for getting yesterday's magpie on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
