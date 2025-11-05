Robin

I love these little birds who sing in the garden and it always makes me happy when I hear them tweeting in the garden. I have had a busy day today as I have been to my dance class this morning and then off to the NHS Retirement Fellowship this afternoon. We had 8 charity stalls selling all sorts of things, especially items for Christmas which enabled me to buy my cards and various presents. Altogether a great day supporting various charities.





Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is very much appreciated.