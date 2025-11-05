Previous
Robin by rosiekind
Photo 5052

Robin

I love these little birds who sing in the garden and it always makes me happy when I hear them tweeting in the garden. I have had a busy day today as I have been to my dance class this morning and then off to the NHS Retirement Fellowship this afternoon. We had 8 charity stalls selling all sorts of things, especially items for Christmas which enabled me to buy my cards and various presents. Altogether a great day supporting various charities.


Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is very much appreciated.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact