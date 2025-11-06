Previous
The starlings are back by rosiekind
Photo 5053

The starlings are back

I am so pleased to see these funny little birds who are always squabbling. They haven't been for ages because I think they've been eating berries etc. from the hedgerows. It's good to have them back.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Sue Cooper ace
How lovely. I'm always so envious when I see your starlings. We get the occasional one or two in the depths of winter. Fav.
November 6th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Super shots Rosie. I really the one top right
November 6th, 2025  
