Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5055
Singing for me again
This is an old photo but I love it as much today as I did when I took it.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11453
photos
141
followers
47
following
1384% complete
View this month »
5048
5049
5050
5051
5052
5053
5054
5055
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
8th November 2019 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
Diana
ace
Singing his heart out, beautifully captured.
November 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close