A nice pony in the field by rosiekind
Photo 5057

A nice pony in the field

This lovely pony can be seen in the field opposite the shop in our village. The ponies are rescued by some lovely ladies in the village.

Thank you for getting my previous photo on PP and for all your comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Rosie Kind

rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Peter ace
Nicely capture in lovely detail Rosie:)
November 11th, 2025  
