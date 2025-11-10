Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5057
A nice pony in the field
This lovely pony can be seen in the field opposite the shop in our village. The ponies are rescued by some lovely ladies in the village.
Thank you for getting my previous photo on PP and for all your comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11455
photos
141
followers
47
following
1385% complete
View this month »
5050
5051
5052
5053
5054
5055
5056
5057
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th September 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
village
,
pony
Peter
ace
Nicely capture in lovely detail Rosie:)
November 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close