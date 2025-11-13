Sign up
Photo 5058
Grey wagtail
Another memory from Amazon photos as I have been so busy this week.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11457
photos
142
followers
47
following
1386% complete
View this month »
5052
5053
5054
5055
5056
5057
5058
5059
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
grey-wagtail
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely capture of the gorgeous little bird. We sometimes get one of these visiting our pond. Fav.
November 14th, 2025
