Previous
Next
He was hiding by rosiekind
Photo 5062

He was hiding

Woodie was trying to hide from me while eating sunflower hearts in the garden but I got this shot of him anyway.

Sorry I haven't been uploading any recent photos but the weather has been so cold that I haven't been out much.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1387% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact