Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5062
He was hiding
Woodie was trying to hide from me while eating sunflower hearts in the garden but I got this shot of him anyway.
Sorry I haven't been uploading any recent photos but the weather has been so cold that I haven't been out much.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11462
photos
142
followers
47
following
1387% complete
View this month »
5057
5058
5059
5060
5061
5062
5063
5064
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
18th November 2025 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close