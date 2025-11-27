Previous
Next
What a beakful by rosiekind
Photo 5068

What a beakful

This little greenfinch was certainly enjoying his meal and I don't think he could anything more into his beak.

Sorry I am late posting again but thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1388% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact