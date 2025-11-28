Previous
Three little dickie birds by rosiekind
Photo 5069

Three little dickie birds

It's always nice to see the goldfinches and they tend to come together so it was nice that they could all get onto this particular feeder.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th November 2025

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
