Previous
Photo 5069
Three little dickie birds
It's always nice to see the goldfinches and they tend to come together so it was nice that they could all get onto this particular feeder.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
goldfinches
