Trophy by rosiekind
Trophy

My husband plays for a pool team from the King's Arms in Bedford and they are top of the league so he won this lovely trophy. I think they have really done well.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st December 2025

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
