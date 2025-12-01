Sign up
Previous
Photo 5071
Trophy
My husband plays for a pool team from the King's Arms in Bedford and they are top of the league so he won this lovely trophy. I think they have really done well.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
husband
,
trophy
,
pool-team
