Goldie by rosiekind
Photo 5072

Goldie

Just trying to catch up a bit. This is just one of the goldfinches who visit my garden every day to tuck into sunflower hearts.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
