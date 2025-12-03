Previous
Woodie likes sunflower hearts too by rosiekind
Photo 5073

Woodie likes sunflower hearts too

He seems to like this feeder a lot as I have seen him there several times now.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely shot.
December 3rd, 2025  
