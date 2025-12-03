Sign up
Previous
Photo 5073
Woodie likes sunflower hearts too
He seems to like this feeder a lot as I have seen him there several times now.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11471
photos
141
followers
47
following
1389% complete
View this month »
5066
5067
5068
5069
5070
5071
5072
5073
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd December 2025 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely shot.
December 3rd, 2025
