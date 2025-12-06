Sign up
Previous
Photo 5076
Bas our lovely cockatoo
Bas is such a lovely boy and he comes to bed and snuggles under the covers in the morning and comes out to play in the evening. We love him very much and he's such a bright intelligent bird who understands everything we say to him.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
2
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11474
photos
141
followers
47
following
1390% complete
5069
5070
5071
5072
5073
5074
5075
5076
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
5th December 2020 5:13pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cockatoo
,
bas
Monica
He's gorgeous! Can he speak?
December 6th, 2025
Rosie Kind
ace
@monicac
Only in cockatoo language. We don’t know how old he is but Steve’s had him for 36 years. Perhaps if we had him from a youngster he would speak English as he’s such a bright little bird
December 6th, 2025
