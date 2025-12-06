Previous
Bas our lovely cockatoo by rosiekind
Bas our lovely cockatoo

Bas is such a lovely boy and he comes to bed and snuggles under the covers in the morning and comes out to play in the evening. We love him very much and he's such a bright intelligent bird who understands everything we say to him.
Rosie Kind

Monica
He's gorgeous! Can he speak?
December 6th, 2025  
Rosie Kind ace
@monicac Only in cockatoo language. We don’t know how old he is but Steve’s had him for 36 years. Perhaps if we had him from a youngster he would speak English as he’s such a bright little bird
December 6th, 2025  
