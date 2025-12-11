Previous
Blue tits together by rosiekind
Photo 5079

Blue tits together

I was so pleased when this photo came up in memories of ones I had saved to Amazon photos. It's well worth paying to save them there as I would never remember where they are.

Thank you for getting yesterday's great grey shrike on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1391% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous image! It looks magical!
December 11th, 2025  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Beautiful capture, love birds. FAV
December 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact