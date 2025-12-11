Sign up
Previous
Photo 5079
Blue tits together
I was so pleased when this photo came up in memories of ones I had saved to Amazon photos. It's well worth paying to save them there as I would never remember where they are.
Thank you for getting yesterday's great grey shrike on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11477
photos
141
followers
47
following
1391% complete
View this month »
5072
5073
5074
5075
5076
5077
5078
5079
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
blue-tits
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image! It looks magical!
December 11th, 2025
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Beautiful capture, love birds. FAV
December 11th, 2025
