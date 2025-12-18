Sign up
Previous
Photo 5082
Two tits
I'm not being rude but the bird on the left is a long tailed tit and the one on the right is a blue tit.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
garden
,
feeder
,
blue-tit
,
long-tailed-tit
