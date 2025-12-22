Previous
One of our lovely robins by rosiekind
One of our lovely robins

I love robins and one seems to sing to me every time I go into the garden.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of the Woodpecker with the greenfinch on the feeder together. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
December 22nd, 2025  
Monica
Cute
December 22nd, 2025  
Helene ace
marvelous! fav
December 22nd, 2025  
