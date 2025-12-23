Previous
Tucking in by rosiekind
Photo 5086

Tucking in

Squizzer eats so many peanuts that I shall have to buy a load more as I have just put the last of the sack into his nut box. He's a very regular visitor and often brings his mates and there can be 5 in the garden at once! No wonder I get through so many nuts.

I am just catching up as I haven't posted anything for a few days but thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated

I hope everyone has had a good Christmas and I wish you all a Happy and Healthy New Year.
Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
