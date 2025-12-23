Tucking in

Squizzer eats so many peanuts that I shall have to buy a load more as I have just put the last of the sack into his nut box. He's a very regular visitor and often brings his mates and there can be 5 in the garden at once! No wonder I get through so many nuts.



