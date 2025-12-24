Sign up
Photo 5087
An unwelcome visitor
This cat was looking up and watching the birds in my garden. I don't want it to catch any of my lovely birds who visit.
24th December 2025
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th December 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
garden
