Previous
Mr and Mrs Greenfinch by rosiekind
Photo 5088

Mr and Mrs Greenfinch

I actually had 4 greenfinches in the garden this morning which I am very pleased about as they are on the list of endangered species. I think they must all be in my garden!

The female is on the left and the brightest green on the right is the male.

I give them their favourite food - sunflower hearts which is probably why they come to my garden.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact