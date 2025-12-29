Previous
Robin redbreast by rosiekind
Photo 5089

Robin redbreast

I wish you could have heard his song because he sings so nicely for me. I hear him every time I walk into the garden.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture as he was singing his heart out ❤️
December 29th, 2025  
