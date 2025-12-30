Sign up
Previous
Photo 5090
Gorgeous little blue tit
I love these little birds and they always make me smile. This was taken up at the RSPB in Sandy.
Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11488
photos
142
followers
47
following
1394% complete
View this month »
5083
5084
5085
5086
5087
5088
5089
5090
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
bird
,
blue-tit
,
rspb-sandy
Helene
ace
what a wonderful picture. fav
December 30th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A delightful shot
December 30th, 2025
