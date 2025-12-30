Previous
Gorgeous little blue tit by rosiekind
Photo 5090

Gorgeous little blue tit

I love these little birds and they always make me smile. This was taken up at the RSPB in Sandy.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind



Helene ace
what a wonderful picture. fav
December 30th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A delightful shot
December 30th, 2025  
