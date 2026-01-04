Sign up
Photo 5094
Naughty boy
Squizzer was stealing food from the bird table despite having his own nut box. He has also been stealing sunflower hearts to one of my feeders but I can't be cross with him.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11493
photos
140
followers
47
following
1395% complete
View this month »
5088
5089
5090
5091
5092
5093
5094
5095
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th January 2026 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
bird-table
,
squizzer
