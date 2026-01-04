Previous
Naughty boy by rosiekind
Photo 5094

Naughty boy

Squizzer was stealing food from the bird table despite having his own nut box. He has also been stealing sunflower hearts to one of my feeders but I can't be cross with him.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th January 2026

Rosie Kind

