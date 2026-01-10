Previous
Tucking in by rosiekind
In this shot of Squizzer he’s actually eating the sunflower seeds that the birds have dropped while eating from the feeders hanging from the tree. He’s not daft and knows where to get a varied diet.

Rosie Kind

