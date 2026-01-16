Previous
Friends together by rosiekind
Photo 5104

Friends together

I was surprised to see these 2 so close together in the lilac tree but I think they were both waiting to get onto the bird table. At least this was taken today and not from memories on Amazon photos!

Thank you for getting yesterday's fieldfare on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Rosie Kind

