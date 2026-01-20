Previous
Coal tit by rosiekind
Photo 5106

Coal tit

I don't see these little birds very often. They are the smallest of the tit family.

Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
1398% complete

Photo Details

