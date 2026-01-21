Sign up
Previous
Photo 5107
A visitor from the past
We used to have a black squirrel visiting our garden quite a few years ago. I loved to see him and wish he would come back. This was from 2014
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11505
photos
140
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th December 2014 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
