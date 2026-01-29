Previous
Long tailed tit by rosiekind
Photo 5111

Long tailed tit

I love these dear little birds and it's great when I see them tucking into the food I put out for them.

Thank you for getting my previous photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact