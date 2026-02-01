Previous
Singing his beautiful song by rosiekind
Photo 5114

Singing his beautiful song

Whenever I walk into the front garden Robbie always seems to be waiting to sing his lovely song for me.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact