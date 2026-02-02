Previous
Rescue horses by rosiekind
Rescue horses

It's always nice to see the lovely horses who are being cared for in our village and I often stop to talk to them. They obviously realise that they are well cared for now.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Rosie Kind

