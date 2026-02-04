Previous
Blue tit by rosiekind
Photo 5116

Blue tit

I love these little birds who visit my garden every day. They are such sweet little birds.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love the colors.
February 4th, 2026  
