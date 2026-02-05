Previous
My first daffodil flowering by rosiekind
My first daffodil flowering

I thought I would post this as I pass it every time I go through the front door. A busy day as I have 2 things I need to visit this afternoon.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Rosie Kind

