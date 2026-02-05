Sign up
Previous
Photo 5117
My first daffodil flowering
I thought I would post this as I pass it every time I go through the front door. A busy day as I have 2 things I need to visit this afternoon.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11515
photos
140
followers
47
following
1401% complete
View this month »
5110
5111
5112
5113
5114
5115
5116
5117
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
4th February 2026 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
daffodil
,
garden
