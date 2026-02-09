Sign up
Previous
Photo 5121
Black squirrel
This black squirrel used to visit our garden a few years ago and when I came across this photo, I thought I would post it. I have just realised that this was from 2014.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
1
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
animal
,
garden
,
black-squirrel
