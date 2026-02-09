Previous
Black squirrel by rosiekind
Photo 5121

Black squirrel

This black squirrel used to visit our garden a few years ago and when I came across this photo, I thought I would post it. I have just realised that this was from 2014.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Rosie Kind

I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
