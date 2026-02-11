Previous
Greenfinch by rosiekind
Photo 5123

Greenfinch

I'm always pleased to see greenfinches in my garden as they are an endangered species. They love sunflower hearts and I get through lots of them so I buy them in bulk.

I'm off to my Dance4All class this morning so won't be able to comment or look at your photos for a while.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs.
11th February 2026

Rosie Kind

