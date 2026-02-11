Sign up
Previous
Photo 5123
Greenfinch
I'm always pleased to see greenfinches in my garden as they are an endangered species. They love sunflower hearts and I get through lots of them so I buy them in bulk.
I'm off to my Dance4All class this morning so won't be able to comment or look at your photos for a while.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11521
photos
140
followers
47
following
1403% complete
View this month »
5116
5117
5118
5119
5120
5121
5122
5123
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd February 2026 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinch
