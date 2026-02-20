Previous
Bas our lovely cockatoo by rosiekind
Bas our lovely cockatoo

Bas is such a lovely bird and he loves to come out to play. Steve has had Bas longer than he’s had me and we’ve been together for 30 years!

Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Louise & Ken ace
Bas is an on-going commitment! What fun to have his company!
February 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wow...I wonder how old Bas is...great capture.
February 20th, 2026  
