Previous
Photo 5131
Bas our lovely cockatoo
Bas is such a lovely bird and he loves to come out to play. Steve has had Bas longer than he’s had me and we’ve been together for 30 years!
Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
2
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11529
photos
138
followers
46
following
1405% complete
View this month »
5124
5125
5126
5127
5128
5129
5130
5131
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
5th December 2020 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pet
,
cockatoo
,
bas
Louise & Ken
ace
Bas is an on-going commitment! What fun to have his company!
February 20th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Wow...I wonder how old Bas is...great capture.
February 20th, 2026
