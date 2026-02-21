Sign up
Photo 5132
Red kite
Another one from Amazon photos. Red kites can always be seen every day round here. They are such Amazing birds and I love to see them. I can't believe it's 5 years since I took this photo.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11530
photos
138
followers
46
following
1406% complete
View this month »
5125
5126
5127
5128
5129
5130
5131
5132
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st February 2021 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
village
,
red-kite
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful capture
February 21st, 2026
