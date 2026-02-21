Previous
Red kite by rosiekind
Photo 5132

Red kite

Another one from Amazon photos. Red kites can always be seen every day round here. They are such Amazing birds and I love to see them. I can't believe it's 5 years since I took this photo.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1406% complete

Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture
February 21st, 2026  
